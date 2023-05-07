Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Lions Notes

Amon-Ra St. Brown says Detroit Lions fans are not human

By W.G. Brady
0
0

Inside the Article:

Amon-Ra St. Brown recently made a trip to the 2023 NFL Draft, and one observation that he walked away with is that Detroit Lions fans are not human. St. Brown was in Kansas City for the draft, and he saw a clear difference between the Lions' fans who were in attendance compared to the Chicago Bears fans who made the trip.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Detroit Lions

Key Points

  • St. Brown was extremely impressed with the devoted Lions fans he encountered at the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City.
  • St. Brown joked that these fans must not be human due to their boundless energy and constant presence throughout the draft weekend.
  • St. Brown noticed a clear difference between Lions fans and Chicago Bears fans who also attended the draft.

Amon-Ra St. Brown says Detroit Lions fans are not human

St. Brown came away from the draft extremely impressed with the Lions' devoted fans. St. Brown had the opportunity to engage with many of the Lions' most ardent supporters he was amazed at their boundless energy throughout the weekend and jokingly remarked that they must not be human.

- Advertisement -

“I’m telling you, these fans are sick,” St. Brown said on the podcast. “They won’t stop. I was telling someone, I don’t know how they do it. Day 1, they’re there. Day 2, they’re there. Day 3, they’re there. I’m like, holy (bleep). I would be (bleeping) passed out.”

St. Brown trashes Chicago Bears fans

When it comes to fans of the Bears, Amon-Ra did not hold back when talking to his brother, Equanimeous St. Brown, who plays for Chicago

“Did you see my video to the Bears fans? Did you see how deflated they looked? They looked deflated, like you guys did the whole season,” St. Brown said. “I’m like, I gotta get a video. I was literally walking past and I was like, no way, let me walk back and record this. You should have seen, it was the worst fan base ever. Like this (looking down) on their phones, just tired. You see the Lions section, just turnt, lit. … Let me tell you this, they were standing up and you guys were sitting down. That tells me everything.”

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
Oakland Athletics’ announcer Greg Kuiper suspended after using on-air racial slur
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

MLB News ReportsW.G. Brady -

Oakland Athletics’ announcer Greg Kuiper suspended after using on-air racial slur

Oakland Athletics announcer Glen Kuiper has been suspended indefinitely after using a racial slur during the team’s pre-game show prior to the A’s road game against Kansas City Royals.
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.