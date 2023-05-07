Amon-Ra St. Brown recently made a trip to the 2023 NFL Draft, and one observation that he walked away with is that Detroit Lions fans are not human. St. Brown was in Kansas City for the draft, and he saw a clear difference between the Lions' fans who were in attendance compared to the Chicago Bears fans who made the trip.

Key Points

St. Brown was extremely impressed with the devoted Lions fans he encountered at the 2023 NFL Draft in Kansas City.

St. Brown joked that these fans must not be human due to their boundless energy and constant presence throughout the draft weekend.

St. Brown noticed a clear difference between Lions fans and Chicago Bears fans who also attended the draft.

Amon-Ra St. Brown says Detroit Lions fans are not human

St. Brown came away from the draft extremely impressed with the Lions' devoted fans. St. Brown had the opportunity to engage with many of the Lions' most ardent supporters he was amazed at their boundless energy throughout the weekend and jokingly remarked that they must not be human.

“I’m telling you, these fans are sick,” St. Brown said on the podcast. “They won’t stop. I was telling someone, I don’t know how they do it. Day 1, they’re there. Day 2, they’re there. Day 3, they’re there. I’m like, holy (bleep). I would be (bleeping) passed out.”

St. Brown trashes Chicago Bears fans

When it comes to fans of the Bears, Amon-Ra did not hold back when talking to his brother, Equanimeous St. Brown, who plays for Chicago

“Did you see my video to the Bears fans? Did you see how deflated they looked? They looked deflated, like you guys did the whole season,” St. Brown said. “I’m like, I gotta get a video. I was literally walking past and I was like, no way, let me walk back and record this. You should have seen, it was the worst fan base ever. Like this (looking down) on their phones, just tired. You see the Lions section, just turnt, lit. … Let me tell you this, they were standing up and you guys were sitting down. That tells me everything.”