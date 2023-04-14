Amon-Ra St. Brown says ‘Sky’s the limit’ for Lions WR Jameson Williams

Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown recently spoke with Dave Birkett of the Free Press and shared his thoughts on the upcoming NFL season. Specifically, St. Brown discussed the importance of Jameson Williams‘ performance in the Lions' offense. He noted that Williams will need to emerge as a reliable contributor if the team wants to reach its goals for the season. St. Brown expressed excitement about Williams' potential, particularly now that he has had a full offseason to prepare and train.

Amon-Ra St. Brown says ‘Sky's the limit' for Jameson Williams

While speaking to Birkett, St. Brown said that he believes the ‘Sky's the limit' for Jameson Williams as he heads into this second season in the NFL.

“I can't wait to see Jameson (Williams) fully getting a whole offseason under his belt,” St. Brown said to Birkett. “Being able to work with all of us, I can't wait to see what he does. I've seen him in practice, and I know what he can do. It's just a matter of everything lining up. He came off that knee (ACL injury) and they threw him in toward the end of the season. Just getting a whole offseason under his belt, being able to work out and train how he's used to training. I think the sky's the limit for him and I can't wait to see what he does.”

Big Picture: Detroit Lions have High Expectations for Jameson Williams

If the Detroit Lions' offense is going to take another step forward in 2023, Jameson Williams is going to have to raise his game to another level. With expectations to win the division and make a run in the NFL Playoffs, the team needs a reliable and explosive wide receiver to stretch the defense and open up opportunities for other players. St. Brown's comments on Williams' potential indicate that the Lions are optimistic about his abilities and that he has put in the work during the offseason to make an impact on the field.