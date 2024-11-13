fb
Wednesday, November 13, 2024
Detroit Lions

Amon-Ra St. Brown Shares Hilarious Behind-the-Scenes of James Houston's Viral Pants Mishap

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
During the Detroit Lions 26-23 Sunday Night Football win over the Houston Texans, cameras caught defensive end James Houston with what appeared to be a stain on his pants. This led some fans and onlookers to speculate that Houston may have experienced an unfortunate “sharting” accident on the field.

The moment quickly took off on social media, sparking a mix of memes, jokes, and speculation. But Houston didn’t let the moment get him down. He later took to social media to clear the air in the most lighthearted way possible, explaining that the stain wasn’t what it appeared to be.

In a tweet following the game, Houston wrote, “Ay yall I had sat on some Gatorade just chill.”

The viral moment was later addressed during the St. Brown Brothers Podcast, co-hosted by Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and his brother Equanimeous. The brothers couldn’t help but laugh when the topic came up. Amon-Ra, clearly amused by the situation, explained how running back David Montgomery had come up to his locker after the game to let him know about Houston’s new viral fame.

“I asked James, he said, ‘What you mean? I (expletive) on them,” St. Brown said as quoted by SI. “I'm like, ‘Bro, this is (expletive) crazy. James, I love you. I just hate it happened to you, I hate it for you.'”

While the incident may have caused some embarrassment, Houston was able to take the situation in stride, showing that even in the midst of a tough game, he could laugh it off. With the Lions sitting at 8-1 and continuing to perform well, this small blip on the radar is just another part of the team's fun, no-pressure atmosphere.

So, for all those who worried about a “shart-gate” scandal, fear not. James Houston is just fine, and it was all just a little Gatorade mishap. (Sure it was!!)

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
