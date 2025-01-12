Amon-Ra St. Brown Snow Sculpture Is Absolute Perfection [Photo]

Detroit Lions fans continue to show their love for wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, and this time, their admiration has taken the form of a spectacular snow sculpture. Created by local real estate agent Jamison Agnello, the sculpture perfectly captures St. Brown's iconic upside-down touchdown celebration from the Lions' November 3rd game against the Green Bay Packers.

A Fan’s Tribute to Amon-Ra St. Brown

Located in Harrison Township, Michigan, Agnello’s creation stands a towering 7 feet tall and showcases St. Brown’s trademark headstand celebration with incredible detail. Known for his wintertime sculptures of Disney characters and animals, Agnello said he never expected to tackle a football player, but after the iconic moment, he knew he had to bring it to life in snow form.

“I never thought I would have done a football player out front,” Agnello told MLive. “The type of stuff I do are Disney characters or animals. We expect neighbors to come by, but there have been a lot of others already stopping over for a look.”

“The snow wasn’t even that great, either. It was 30 degrees outside, but we had no clouds. We had great sunshine that was heating the snow up just a little bit so it would pack. We actually had to heat some of the snow in the garage so it would pack better.”

A Viral Hit Among Lions Fans

The snow sculpture has quickly become a local sensation. St. Brown’s headstand touchdown celebration, which was a statement moment during the Lions’ win over the Packers, has been recreated in various forms, but Agnello’s snow sculpture has set a new standard. Fans have flocked to see the impressive tribute, making it the latest example of the special bond between St. Brown and Lions fans.

Agnello’s snow sculpture not only showcases the creativity and admiration Lions fans have for their star wide receiver but also highlights the growing impact of St. Brown’s performances and personality in the Detroit community. This winter masterpiece is certainly one for the books, and it's likely to remain an iconic piece of Lions fandom for years to come.