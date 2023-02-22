Amon-Ra St. Brown soars in the Pro Football Focus Top 101 of 2022 Rankings

As the NFL offseason continues, Pro Football Focus has been unveiling its Top 101 Players of 2022. Among the standout players on the list is Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who has climbed up the rankings and landed at an impressive No. 28 spot. In this article, we will discuss why St. Brown's rise in the rankings is a significant development for him and the Lions. Are you surprised that St. Brown is ranked so high?

Why it Matters for Amon-Ra St. Brown and Detroit Lions

The Lions have struggled in recent years, but after winning eight of their final ten games in 2022, people are talking about how bright the future is in the Motor City. The emergence of Amon-Ra St. Brown as one of the top wide receivers in the NFL is a positive development for the team. St. Brown's success on the field can provide a foundation for the Lions' offense moving forward, and it's clear that he has caught the attention of Pro Football Focus and other analysts around the league.

Pro Football Focus Ranks St. Brown in Top 30

Pro Football Focus has been releasing their Top 101 Players of 2022, and Amon-Ra St. Brown has soared up the rankings. The wide receiver came in at No. 28 on the list, ahead of several notable players such as Bobby Wagner, Christian McCaffrey, Ja'Marr Chase, and George Kittle. This is an impressive achievement for St. Brown, who is just 23 years old and going into his third year in the NFL.

From Pro Football Focus:

St. Brown may not have the same skill set as some other dominant receivers, but it’s difficult to overlook just how effective he has been for Detroit despite little help around him. This season, he was one of six receivers to post a 90.0-plus PFF grade, and he dropped just four passes from 139 targets.

St. Brown by the Numbers

St. Brown's rise in the rankings is backed up by his impressive statistics in the 2022 season. He had 106 catches for 1,161 yards and six touchdowns, emerging as the Lions' top receiver in just his rookie season. St. Brown also displayed a consistent ability to make tough catches in traffic and to gain yards after the catch, making him a reliable target for Lions quarterback Jared Goff.

Bottom Line: St. Brown Has Emerged as One of the Top Wide Receivers in the NFL

Amon-Ra St. Brown's emergence as one of the top wide receivers in the NFL is a positive development for the Detroit Lions. His rise in the Pro Football Focus rankings is a testament to his talent and hard work, and it's clear that he has a bright future ahead of him. The Lions will look to build around St. Brown as they continue to rebuild their roster and aim to return to the playoffs in the coming years. With St. Brown on the rise, the future looks promising for the Lions and their young star wide receiver.