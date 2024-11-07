fb
Thursday, November 7, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsAmon-Ra St. Brown Stands Up for Brian Branch: 'They Really Want Us...
Detroit Lions

Amon-Ra St. Brown Stands Up for Brian Branch: ‘They Really Want Us to Lose?’

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
1

In a recent episode of the St. Brown Podcast, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown shared his thoughts on the controversial ejection of teammate Brian Branch during the Lions' 24-14 victory over the Green Bay Packers. Branch was ejected for a targeting penalty, which sparked significant debate among players and fans alike.

“You can give him a flag, that's fine,” St. Brown said. “When he got ejected, I was like, ‘No way.' They really want us to lose this bad on America's Game of the Week?” His reaction reflects the frustration that many players feel when they believe that officiating decisions can unfairly influence the outcome of a game.

Known for his aggressive style of play, Branch has quickly become a key member of the Lions' secondary. St. Brown's defense of his teammate highlights the camaraderie within the team and their commitment to supporting each other, especially in challenging situations.

Following the ejection, the Lions managed to hold off the Packers and secure a crucial victory, solidifying their position as contenders in the NFC North. St. Brown’s passionate remarks emphasize the stakes of the game and the intensity that comes with divisional rivalries. As the Lions continue their push for the playoffs, the focus will be on maintaining discipline while also fighting for their teammates on the field.

Previous article
Super Agent Scott Boras Offers Advice For Detroit Tigers
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Paul Gedeist on Dan Campbell Comes to Defense of Brian Branch Following Ejection
Tom on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Mike on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Trevor S Glidden on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Robert Barnes on Brian Branch Flips Green Bay Packers Fans The Double Bird After Ejection
Daniel on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
John on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Jerry Sine on Proposed Trade Could Send Detroit Tigers To World Series
Robert on Amon-Ra St. Brown Trolls Packers With Lambeau Leap Following Easy Win [Video]
Robert on Brian Branch Flips Green Bay Packers Fans The Double Bird After Ejection

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions