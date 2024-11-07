Amon-Ra St. Brown Stands Up for Brian Branch: ‘They Really Want Us to Lose?’

In a recent episode of the St. Brown Podcast, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown shared his thoughts on the controversial ejection of teammate Brian Branch during the Lions' 24-14 victory over the Green Bay Packers. Branch was ejected for a targeting penalty, which sparked significant debate among players and fans alike.

“You can give him a flag, that's fine,” St. Brown said. “When he got ejected, I was like, ‘No way.' They really want us to lose this bad on America's Game of the Week?” His reaction reflects the frustration that many players feel when they believe that officiating decisions can unfairly influence the outcome of a game.

Known for his aggressive style of play, Branch has quickly become a key member of the Lions' secondary. St. Brown's defense of his teammate highlights the camaraderie within the team and their commitment to supporting each other, especially in challenging situations.

Following the ejection, the Lions managed to hold off the Packers and secure a crucial victory, solidifying their position as contenders in the NFC North. St. Brown’s passionate remarks emphasize the stakes of the game and the intensity that comes with divisional rivalries. As the Lions continue their push for the playoffs, the focus will be on maintaining discipline while also fighting for their teammates on the field.