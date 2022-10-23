Detroit Lions News

Amon-Ra St. Brown suffers brain injury vs. Cowboys

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
1 Min Read

When it rains it pours for the Detroit Lions. On Sunday, during the Lions’ game against the Dallas Cowboys, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was hit after catching a pass and he was ordered by an official to leave the field. Not long after St. Brown left the field, it was reported that he suffered a concussion (brain injury) and will not be able to return to today’s game. This is a huge loss for the Lions as they are already without RB D’Andre Swift, who is inactive.

Amon-Ra St. Brown suffered a concussion and has been ruled out

Following the injury, Ian Rapoport reported that St. Brown has been ruled out with a concussion.

1 Comment

