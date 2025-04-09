Amon-Ra St. Brown Talks Lions, Playoffs, and Super Bowl Dreams With Kevin Hart

Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown sat down with Kevin Hart in a cold tub to talk about the playoff loss to Washington, his Super Bowl goals, and why he wants to face the Eagles in Week 1.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was cool under pressure — literally — as he joined actor and comedian Kevin Hart in a freezing cold tub for the latest episode of Cold as Balls on the LOL! Network.

While Hart squirmed and complained about the icy water, St. Brown kept his cool and dropped some insight into the Lions’ playoff disappointment and their 2025 goals.

Reflecting on the Playoff Loss to Washington

When Hart asked the Pro Bowl receiver what went wrong in the postseason, St. Brown didn’t dodge the question.

“Washington, they played a good game,” St. Brown said. “We had some turnovers, you wish you could have those back but, they took care of the ball better than us. I think that’s really what it came down to: I think we had like four or five turnovers and they had, I don’t think they had one.”

No excuses. Just honesty. It’s clear the loss still stings, but it’s fueling Detroit’s hunger heading into 2025.

Eyes Set on the Super Bowl – And the Eagles

Hart, a known Eagles superfan, didn’t miss a chance to bring up that Philadelphia won the Super Bowl, beating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22.

But St. Brown was unfazed. He fired back with a bold wish for the upcoming season:

“We want to win a Super Bowl,” he said confidently, through visible chills from the freezing tub.

“Hopefully we play you guys in Week One,” he added, locking eyes with Hart.

With that kind of fire and determination, don’t be surprised if Amon-Ra and the Lions do get their wish — and make a Super Bowl run in 2025