Amon-Ra St. Brown Throws Shade At His Brother’s New Team





Amon-Ra St. Brown Dismisses Equanimeous St. Brown’s New Team

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has voiced his skepticism regarding his brother, Equanimeous St. Brown’s, move to the New Orleans Saints.

Coming off an All-Pro 2023 season, Amon-Ra cemented his place as a top receiver by securing a four-year, $120 million contract extension with the Lions. This new deal positions him to earn around $30 million annually.

In a candid conversation on “The St. Brown Brothers Podcast,” Amon-Ra revealed the smooth process behind his contract extension, attributing it to his agent, Joby Branion. “Joby said it was one of the smoothest deals he’s ever done for big deals,” Amon-Ra shared.

Equanimeous St. Brown’s Move to the Saints

While Amon-Ra celebrated his lucrative deal, his brother Equanimeous signed with the Saints after two seasons with the Chicago Bears. The Lions did not pursue Equanimeous in free agency, a decision Amon-Ra didn’t attempt to influence. “Lions didn’t want me. That’s crazy. I’m a free agent, and Lions didn’t want me,” said Equanimeous. “He (Amon-Ra) ain’t show no love. He ain’t talk to Dan Campbell, he ain’t talk to nobody.”

Doubts About the Saints’ Prospects

During the podcast, Amon-Ra St. Brown expressed his doubts about the Saints’ prospects for the upcoming season. Reflecting on New Orleans’ 2023 record of 9-8 and their failure to make the playoffs, he doubted their Super Bowl chances. “No one in your fu*ng room thinks they’re going to win a Super Bowl,”** Amon-Ra said confidently about the Lions’ aspirations.

Sibling Rivalry Beyond Football

This sibling rivalry extended beyond football, with Amon-Ra St. brown recalling his ceremonial first pitch at a Detroit Tigers game in May. Admitting to initial confidence that waned under the crowd’s cheers, he shared, “I kind of threw it hard. Okay, if you watched the video, it looks like he just caught it right away. But it literally skipped right by the plate.”

The St. Brown brothers continued their banter, focusing on the primetime schedules of their teams. The Lions will feature in five primetime games, including their traditional Thanksgiving matchup against the Chicago Bears. Meanwhile, the Saints are slated for three primetime games without additional national broadcasts. Equanimeous provocatively likened the Lions’ Thanksgiving game to “a charity event.”

Looking Ahead: Amon-Ra St. Brown’s Rising Star

Amon-Ra St. Brown’s stellar performance in 2023, which included a heartbreaking NFC Championship loss to the San Francisco 49ers, has elevated him to one of the league’s elite receivers. He is also featured in the new Netflix series, “Receivers,” highlighting his and other notable pass-catchers’ 2023 seasons.

The St. Browns’ rivalry underscores their contrasting paths in the NFL, with Amon-Ra’s Lions aspiring for Super Bowl success and Equanimeous facing skepticism about his new team.