Lions Notes

Amon-Ra St. Brown trolls Chicago Bears fans at 2023 NFL Draft

By W.G. Brady
Inside the Article:

Rounds 2 and 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft took place on Friday night and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was in Kansas City to announce one of the Detroit Lions picks. But rather than just announcing the pick and moving on, St. Brown decided to have a little bit of fun by trolling some Chicago Bears fans who were in attendance.

Key Points

  • The NFL Draft resumed on Friday with Rounds 2 and 3 taking place in Kansas City
  • St. Brown was in K.C. to announce one of the Lions' picks
  • St. Brown decided to make the most of his time by trolling some Bears fans

Not only did St. Brown troll some Bears fans, but he got it on video AND posted it to his Instagram Story.

