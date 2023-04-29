Rounds 2 and 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft took place on Friday night and Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was in Kansas City to announce one of the Detroit Lions picks. But rather than just announcing the pick and moving on, St. Brown decided to have a little bit of fun by trolling some Chicago Bears fans who were in attendance.

Amon-Ra St. Brown trolls Chicago Bears fans at 2023 NFL Draft

Not only did St. Brown troll some Bears fans, but he got it on video AND posted it to his Instagram Story.