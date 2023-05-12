Merch
Lions Notes

Amon-Ra St. Brown trolls Equanimeous St. Brown following schedule release

By W.G. Brady
5
0

When the Detroit Lions released their 2023 regular-season schedule, they did so by releasing an AI-themed schedule release video. When previewing the Lions' matchup against the Chicago Bears, the AI-generated voice had Lions' WR Amon-Ra St. Brown asking if he could get a rep at cornerback against his brother, who is Bears WR Equanimeous St. Brown. As you will see, the matchup did not end well for Equanimeous as Amon-Ra intercepted the pass intended for his bro.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Detroit Lions Equanimeous St. Brown

Amon-Ra St. Brown trolls Equanimeous St. Brown following schedule release

Following the release of the video, Amon-Ra made sure to post the clip on Twitter to troll his brother.

Bottom Line: Brotherly Love x 2

Since the Lions and Bears are in the same division, Amon-Ra and Equanimeous will get to play each other twice in 2023. But, there is a second group of brothers, Penei and Noah Sewell, who will also be going head-to-head for family bragging rights during those games!

