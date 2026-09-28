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Amon-Ra St. Brown Hilariously Trolls NFL With Wild AI Video

Amon-Ra St. Brown trolls NFL
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Amon-Ra St. Brown apparently isn’t done having fun with the NFL.

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After getting hammered with nearly $60,000 in fines for his smoking celebrations against the Buffalo Bills, the Detroit Lions star receiver posted a hilarious AI-generated video to Instagram on Monday that takes the entire situation to another level.

The video begins with St. Brown catching a touchdown pass before pulling out a cigar. But this time, instead of an official reaching for a flag, the referee lights the cigar for him.

And then things get wonderfully ridiculous.

St. Brown takes a puff and passes the cigar to Jahmyr Gibbs, who takes one before sending it along to Jameson Williams. From there, Dan Campbell gets involved before the cigar eventually makes its way back to the referee.

Subtle? Not even a little bit.

St. Brown Has Some Fun With NFL Fines

The timing makes the joke pretty obvious.

St. Brown revealed last week that the NFL had fined him four separate times for smoking-related celebrations during Detroit’s 41-31 loss to Buffalo. Each fine was $14,926, bringing his total punishment to $59,704. St. Brown said he planned to appeal the fines.

During one of the actual celebrations, St. Brown mimicked smoking after scoring a touchdown and then passed the imaginary item to Gibbs and Williams. The league subsequently fined all three players for celebration-related violations, with St. Brown absorbing four separate fines during the game.

The AI version essentially asks: What if everybody got involved?

Including the official.

St. Brown’s post comes one day after Detroit improved to 2-1 with a 31-24 victory over the Jets, a game in which Jared Goff explained how Williams’ speed continues to change the way defenses play Detroit. The Lions offense has no shortage of personalities, and St. Brown clearly isn’t allowing the league’s punishment to eliminate his sense of humor.

Amon-Ra St. Brown trolls NFL

NFL’s Crackdown Was Expensive for Lions

St. Brown wasn’t the only Lion writing a check after Buffalo.

Williams received a $14,926 celebration fine plus another $11,941 for taunting, while Gibbs and Penei Sewell were each fined $14,926 for celebration-related violations. Altogether, six Detroit players were fined following the game.

For St. Brown, though, the four individual fines were particularly eye-opening. Before that night, he had reportedly been fined only three times over his first five NFL seasons. Then came Buffalo, where four smoking gestures resulted in four separate penalties from the league office.

Detroit’s offense has already provided plenty of entertainment this season. Gibbs opened the year with a monster performance as the Lions stuck with their rushing attack in a 31-30 overtime victory over New Orleans, while Goff and his collection of weapons have continued producing through three games.

But St. Brown may have just delivered Detroit’s funniest highlight of the season.

The NFL fined him for pretending to smoke.

His response was to create an AI universe where the referee provides the lighter, and Dan Campbell joins the rotation.

Well played, Saint. Well played.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

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Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
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