Amon-Ra St. Brown Voices Frustration With Jameson Williams, Says He Could Be Fined

If you’ve followed Jameson Williams since he was drafted by the Detroit Lions, you know one thing for sure—he loves to celebrate touchdowns. In fact, few players in the league show as much passion and enthusiasm after finding the end zone as Williams does. But not everyone on his team is thrilled with his celebration style, particularly when he leaves his teammates behind in the process. Fellow Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown recently opened up about this on his podcast, voicing his frustrations over Williams’ post-score antics.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Speaks Out on Jameson Williams’ Celebrations

During the latest episode of his podcast, St. Brown shared a story about how Williams’ touchdown celebrations can leave his teammates feeling left out. According to St. Brown, when Williams scores, his focus is entirely on his own celebration, often ignoring his teammates who are right there to join in.

“This (expletive) would dunk the ball, look around,” St. Brown said on the podcast. “First, he scores, I’m behind him, he’s running. I’m like, ‘Where is he running?’ Runs and dunks it, falls down. He gets up, we’re ready to celebrate, D-Mo’s there too. He starts taking off somewhere else. He jumps in the stands with the fans. Me and D-Mo are standing there like, ‘I’m not chasing this (expletive).’”

St. Brown’s comments shed light on the frustration that some of Williams' teammates feel when he takes off on his own to celebrate, especially when they’re waiting to share the moment with him. While the exuberance is appreciated, St. Brown and the rest of the Lions' offense believe there’s a line between personal celebrations and sharing the joy with the team.

A Possible Fine for Williams

Williams’ habit of going rogue with his celebrations has even led to a lighthearted threat from St. Brown and others on the team—a potential fine if he continues to ignore his teammates. “We told Jamo if he does that one more time, it’s a fine,” St. Brown said. “If he doesn’t celebrate with his teammates after his celebration, it’s a fine.”

While the suggestion of a fine is likely more humorous than serious, St. Brown did express his wish for Williams to save some of his excitement for the next touchdown. “This fool gets off so many celebrations, like bro, you’re gonna score again. Save it for the next one,” St. Brown joked. But Williams, according to St. Brown, has his own reasons for his all-out celebrations. “He’s like, ‘Bro, I be having so much (expletive) in my head, I’ve gotta get it, it’s too hard.’ I’m like, ‘Bro, you’ve got to do it next time.’”

What It Means for the Lions

While the comments from St. Brown may seem critical, they likely come from a place of wanting to see Williams channel his passion and excitement into a celebration that includes the entire team. The Lions, who are building chemistry and success on the field, will benefit from a cohesive offensive unit that celebrates each achievement together.

And for Williams, this could be a turning point in how he approaches his touchdowns. Sharing those moments with teammates could only strengthen the bond within the locker room and provide an opportunity for the team to celebrate their success as a unit.

The Bottom Line

Jameson Williams is a player full of energy and enthusiasm, and his touchdown celebrations are a reflection of that passion. But as Amon-Ra St. Brown points out, it's important to celebrate as a team. The Lions wide receiver group, while supportive of Williams’ individual style, wants to ensure those big moments are shared together. And while the mention of a “fine” is all in good fun, it serves as a reminder for Williams to celebrate his success in a way that brings the entire team along for the ride.