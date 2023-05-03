Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown may have been surprised, but he has faith in general manager Brad Holmes‘ decisions to draft Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs and Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, despite criticism from fans and pundits who believe the picks were a reach. St. Brown expressed his support for Holmes during a recent podcast episode, citing his trust in the organization's ability to evaluate talent.

Key Points

St. Brown supports Brad Holmes' draft picks of Jahmyr Gibbs and Jack Campbell

Gibbs and Swift are similar running backs, leading to speculation that one of them may be traded

Fans and pundits criticize Holmes for drafting at positions that don't carry significant value in the first round

St. Brown trusts the organization's ability to evaluate talent, as they drafted him in the fourth round of the 2021 draft

Amon-Ra St. Brown weighs in on Detroit Lions selecting RB/LB in Round 1

During his most recent podcast episode, St. Brown had the following to say about Holmes selecting a running back and linebacker in Round 1.

- Advertisement -

“We got Campbell, the dude from Iowa, linebacker,” St. Brown said to his brother, Equanimeous. “I'm like, damn, we got a linebacker and a running back that early in the draft. Like, you know, a lot of fans, I talked to a few, and they didn't expect that. They were like, ‘I feel like we got to get something else in the draft that early.' But I was like, ‘Bro, I trust what Brad Holmes and the guys do. They drafted me, so I know they know talent, obviously.'”

Bottom Line: St. Brown trusts Holmes is building a winner in Detroit

St. Brown's support for Brad Holmes' draft picks is significant for the Lions as they aim to build a winning team. Trust between players and the front office is crucial for success, and St. Brown's endorsement of Holmes' decision-making could influence other players, and even fans, to have faith in the organization's ability to build a competitive team.