Amon-Ra St. Brown will do whatever it takes to help Detroit Lions win

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has rapidly ascended from an overlooked fourth-round draft pick to a Pro Bowl player. St. Brown's approach to the game emphasizes not just racking up impressive statistics, but impacting the game in diverse ways, whether it's through run-blocking, assisting teammates, or making crucial plays.

It's All About Consistency

During a recent interview, St. Brown explained that it is all about consistency.

“I think for me, like you said, consistency is the biggest thing and that’s I think one of the hardest things in this league is to be consistent,” St. Brown. “And that’s really what I pride myself on is trying to be consistent, so trying to do it every week is tough, it’s hard. But I think I put the work in every week to try to go out there and do it, to give myself the best chance to do it, and to go perform.”

Setting Goals

Despite his growing fame, St. Brown stays grounded, driven by the motivation from his draft day snub and a personal list of goals he reviews before each game.

“Every week it might not be 100 yards, it might not be two touchdowns, whatever it is, but if I can impact the game in any way, whether that’s run blocking, making a block down the field after say Sam (LaPorta) catches a third-and-5, he catches it short, I make a block to help him get that first down, whatever it is, if I can impact the game, help this team win, that’s the biggest thing,” St. Brown said. “The numbers, stats, all that, I mean it’s nice, but those’ll come with hard work and just keep doing your job every day. I think it’ll come, but for me it’s just being consistent as a player.”

Brotherly Love

The upcoming game against the Chicago Bears, featuring his brother Equanimeous, adds a personal edge to his performance, making it more than just another game in the league.

“It's a lot of fun,” St. Brown said. “I get to talk to him before the game, after the game, so to have a good game against the Bears it always means a little more.”

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Bottom Line – Beyond the Numbers, a Tale of Tenacity

Amon-Ra St. Brown's journey in the NFL is a compelling narrative of perseverance, dedication, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. His story transcends the usual metrics of success, delving into the heart of what it means to be a team player and a relentless competitor. The upcoming game against his brother is more than a mere matchup; it's a testament to the St. Brown family's unique contribution to the sport and a reflection of Amon-Ra's unwavering commitment to his craft.