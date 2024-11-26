fb
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Will Have New Punt Returner vs. Chicago Bears

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
This past Sunday, the Detroit Lions extended their impressive start to the season, defeating the Indianapolis Colts 24-6 to improve to 10-1. However, the victory came with a price, as the Lions lost several key players to injury, including Pro Bowl return man Kalif Raymond.

Raymond’s absence left a noticeable hole in the return game, and when he went down, Amon-Ra St. Brown stepped in to take over punt return duties. While fans appreciated St. Brown’s versatility, many were concerned about the potential risk of having their top wide receiver fielding punts.

On Tuesday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell appeared on 97.1 The Ticket and made an important clarification regarding the punt return situation. Campbell confirmed that St. Brown would not be handling punt return duties for the upcoming Thanksgiving Day game against the Chicago Bears.

“He’s just so damn reliable,” Campbell said regarding St. Brown. “If he wasn’t that reliable maybe we wouldn’t put him back there.”

With Raymond almost certainly ruled out for the game, it remains to be seen who will step in as the new punt returner. The Lions will be looking for someone to fill the void and continue to perform at a high level as they aim to improve on their already impressive season record. Stay tuned for updates on who will get the nod in Raymond's absence.

