Detroit Lions Will Have New Punt Returner vs. Chicago Bears

This past Sunday, the Detroit Lions extended their impressive start to the season, defeating the Indianapolis Colts 24-6 to improve to 10-1. However, the victory came with a price, as the Lions lost several key players to injury, including Pro Bowl return man Kalif Raymond.

Raymond’s absence left a noticeable hole in the return game, and when he went down, Amon-Ra St. Brown stepped in to take over punt return duties. While fans appreciated St. Brown’s versatility, many were concerned about the potential risk of having their top wide receiver fielding punts.

On Tuesday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell appeared on 97.1 The Ticket and made an important clarification regarding the punt return situation. Campbell confirmed that St. Brown would not be handling punt return duties for the upcoming Thanksgiving Day game against the Chicago Bears.

“He’s just so damn reliable,” Campbell said regarding St. Brown. “If he wasn’t that reliable maybe we wouldn’t put him back there.”

Dan Campbell says that Amon-Ra St. Brown was in at Punt return on Sunday due to Kalif Raymond getting injured, but expects to see someone else on the return for Thanksgiving via 97.1. — Natalie Sparbeck (@NatSparbeck) November 26, 2024

With Raymond almost certainly ruled out for the game, it remains to be seen who will step in as the new punt returner. The Lions will be looking for someone to fill the void and continue to perform at a high level as they aim to improve on their already impressive season record. Stay tuned for updates on who will get the nod in Raymond's absence.