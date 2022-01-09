in Detroit Lions

Amon-Ra St. Brown’s father spotted at Ford Field with mind-twisting dual jersey [Photo]

His brother plays for the Packers

Sunday will be a special day for Detroit Lions rookie WR Amon-Ra St. Brown as he gets to take the field against his older brother Equanimeous St. Brown, who plays the same position for the Green Bay Packers.

Prior to the game, the father of Equanimeous and Amon-Ra was spotted at Ford Field wearing a pretty interesting dual jersey.

Check it out.

What do you think?

