Amon-Ra St. Brown’s Gesture After Ja’Marr Chase’s Fan Snub Goes Viral





Amon-Ra St. Brown Brightens Day for Lions Fan After Ja’Marr Chase Snub

A Detroit Lions fan experienced a letdown that quickly turned into a heartwarming moment, thanks to the generosity of Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. Ranbir Aulakh, a dedicated Lions supporter, was initially snubbed by Cincinnati Bengals star receiver Ja’Marr Chase when he attempted to snap a photograph while wearing St. Brown’s jersey. Chase playfully told Aulakh to remove the jersey, interpreting it as a slight given their team rivalries. Aulakh complied, and the interaction was captured on video, which later went viral. (CLICK HERE TO SEE THE VIDEO)

Chase’s actions drew mixed reactions, as many fans and fellow players weighed in. In a subsequent Instagram post, Chase sought to clarify his stance, writing, “It’s all love bro next time have that UNO on!”

St. Brown Steps In

Upon learning about the incident, St. Brown stepped up to make amends. Through his Instagram, St. Brown reached out to Aulakh, offering to sign his jersey. St. Brown’s gesture didn’t stop there. He took a photo of a different jersey intended for Aulakh, adding a note that read, “Next time make sure you stand on business! One Pride!”

St. Brown emphasized the camaraderie within the sport, sending a message to Chase, “you know it’s love. Just had to get my guy right.”