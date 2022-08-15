When it comes to Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, there is no question about it that he has the confidence and determination to have a very successful year in the National Football League.

During a recent interview, Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson explained that St. Brown is on a mission to improve his ability to make plays after he catches the ball.

He’s special, man,” Johnson said of St. Brown. “He really is. He’s on a mission right now. I talked to him in the middle of the summer during our off time to see how he’s doing. He said, ‘Coach, I’m telling you right now, this run after catch, I’m all over it.’

The aggression that he has, he has that controlled aggression for a receiver that is rare,” Johnson said. “It shows up in the run game. It shows up in his route running and his breaks and it carries over for the rest of the group.”

Amon-Ra St. Brown’s latest comment will turn some heads

Heading into the 2022 season, many believe the Detroit Lions’ offensive will have to carry the team if they are going to take a big leap from where they were in 2021 when they won only three games.

Amon-Ra St. Brown does not only believe the Lions’ offense will be improved in 2022 but he believes they can be one of the best units in the league.

“We can be one of the best offenses in this league,” said St. Brown, “if we listen to our coaches, execute, and limit the turnovers and penalties.”

Props to Amon-Ra St. Brown for having this kind of confidence but do you really think the Detroit Lions will have one of the best offenses in the NFL in 2022?

