Amon-Ra St. Brown’s stats over his past 8 games are eye-popping

When the Detroit Lions selected WR Amon-Ra St. Brown in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, I was extremely happy because I truly believed he could be our next Golden Tate.

Well, fast forward to the future and St. Brown has blown my expectations away as he is quickly becoming one of the best, and most reliable, wide receivers in the entire league.

On Sunday, during the Lions’ 36-27 win over the Washington Commanders, St. Brown had the best game of his young NFL career as he caught nine balls for 116 yards and two touchdowns, while also adding 68 yards rushing for a total of 184 yards on the day.

By catching nine passes and a touchdown, St. Brown became the first wide receiver in NFL history to catch eight or more passes and a touchdown in six-straight games.

He also broke the NFL record for most consecutive games with eight or more catches in a game with eight in a row.

Here are St. Brown’s eye-popping stats (courtesy of Don Drysdale) over his past eight games.

10 receptions 88 total yards 1 TD

8 receptions 73 total yards 0 TD

8 receptions 95 total yards 1 TD

9 receptions 110 total yards 1 TD

8 receptions 134 total yards 2 TDs

8 receptions 121 total yards 1 TD

8 receptions 64 total yards 1 TD

9 receptions 184 total yards 2 TDs

Total: 68 catches, 869 total yards, 9 TDS

Say what you want about Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff but you cannot say that the connection he has with Amon-Ra St. Brown is not special.

St. Brown may only be in his second season in the NFL but there is no question about it that he already handles himself like a veteran and his work ethic is unmatched.

The future is bright for the Sun God!