Amon-Ra St. Brown’s Touchdown Celebration Lands Him on Cheerios Boxes

Amon-Ra St. Brown’s Touchdown Celebration Lands on Cheerios Boxes

Amon-Ra St. Brown is headed to cereal aisles this fall. The Detroit Lions star wide receiver is set to appear on Honey Nut Cheerios boxes nationwide, thanks to the popularity of his now-iconic headstand touchdown celebration. It’s a nod to both his rising profile in the NFL and the Lions’ growing national presence.

The move marks a rare crossover between on-field performance and off-field branding, and it all started with a touchdown against Green Bay last November.

“I didn’t know it was going to blow up like it did. And then sure enough, man, everyone just gravitated towards it.” Amon-Ra St. Brown via Detroit Free Press

A Childhood Dream on the Breakfast Table

For St. Brown, the moment has personal meaning.

“To be on the box, it’s definitely a dream come true. And to be able to tell my kids I feel like one day that I was on the box, because I remember my dad texted me when I was telling him I was doing this deal with General Mills, I was going to be on the box. He’s like, ‘Man, that’s a huge congratulations. That’s huge.’ He said as a kid growing up, he always wanted to be on the box. So I think that’s my one up on him is I’m on a Honey Nut Cheerios box and he wasn’t.” Amon-Ra St. Brown via Detroit Free Press

St. Brown is now aiming to become the first player in Lions history to notch four straight 100-catch seasons. He’s already one of the most productive receivers in the NFL, and with a new offensive coordinator in 2025, he may have more flexibility than ever to create mismatches across the field.

Gibbs Expanding His Role

The Lions’ offense could look different this year, and it’s not just about St. Brown. Jahmyr Gibbs, who is coming off a breakout rookie campaign, said he’s being split out wide more frequently.

“I’m being split out wide way more than the past two years,” Gibbs told reporters.

That added wrinkle gives the Lions even more options, especially if defenses key in on St. Brown’s routes over the middle. It’s all part of Head Coach Dan Campbell’s plan to evolve the offense while keeping the team’s identity intact.

Looking Ahead to Camp

As the Lions prepare for training camp, the team’s top playmakers are clearly locked in. St. Brown continues to build both his brand and his legacy in Detroit, while younger stars like Gibbs and Sam LaPorta are stepping into expanded roles.

After a 15-2 season and a taste of playoff success, the next step is simple: sustain success and make a real push toward the Super Bowl.

