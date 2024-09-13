fb
Thursday, September 12, 2024
HomeDetroit Red WingsAnaheim Ducks bolster roster with former Red Wings defensemen Gustav Lindstrom and...
Detroit Red Wings

Anaheim Ducks bolster roster with former Red Wings defensemen Gustav Lindstrom and Mark Pysyk on PTOs

Jeff Bilbrey
By Jeff Bilbrey
0
1

The Anaheim Ducks have taken a strategic step forward by signing former Detroit Red Wings defensemen Gustav Lindstrom and Mark Pysyk to professional tryout (PTO) agreements. As the 2024 NHL season approaches, these signings not only provide a fresh start for both players but also illustrate the Ducks' intent to revitalize their roster.

Gustav Lindstrom, who was drafted in the second round of the 2017 NHL Draft, has shown promise during his time with the Ducks. Last season, he participated in 32 games, recording six assists and earning a plus-12 rating, which ranked second among the Ducks' defensemen. At 25 years old, his potential to positively impact the team's defensive lineup is significant. Meanwhile, Pysyk, who faced challenges after missing the entire previous season due to an Achilles injury, has been working to regain his footing after spending time in the AHL.

The Ducks' moves reflect a broader trend within the NHL as teams look to fill gaps in their rosters while incorporating younger talent. By offering PTOs to both players, Anaheim provides them with an opportunity to showcase their skills during training camp and secure a full-time contract for the season.

Additionally, this offseason has seen a notable shift among former Red Wings, with nine signing PTOs across various teams, underscoring the changes underway in Detroit and a re-evaluation of player resources organization-wide. This wave of movements suggests that both the Ducks and Red Wings are attempting to adjust their strategies as the league landscape evolves.

Overall, the PTOs for Lindstrom and Pysyk signal a commitment to rebuilding and improvement for the Ducks, aiming to solidify their competitive stature in the upcoming season.

Going Deeper

Reference Links:

  1. Detroit Sports Nation on Ducks Signing Lindstrom and Pysyk
  2. Gustav Lindstrom Signs PTO with Anaheim Ducks
  3. Yahoo Insights on Ex-Red Wings Players
  4. Detroit Hockey Now on Former Red Wings at NHL Camps
  5. NHL Trends: Ducks Invite Players for Training Camp

The signings of Lindstrom and Pysyk are not just pivotal moments for these players; they reflect a deeper shift in strategy for the Ducks as they reconfigure their roster and seek to establish a competitive edge in the league.

Previous article
Jets’ Disappointing Start: Should They Trade Haason Reddick to the Lions for a Fresh Start?
Jeff Bilbrey
Jeff Bilbreyhttps://detroitsportsnation.com/
Founder of Detroit Sports Nation - Jeff Bilbrey manages the day to day operations of Detroit Sports Nation as well as all content delivery systems, ad networks and social platforms. Email him at [email protected]
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Jay on Brandon Inge Joins Brighton High School Baseball Coaching Staff, Bringing Major League Expertise
Danny on Detroit Tigers Offseason Plans: No Spending Spree in Sight
rdf on Detroit Lions’ Practice Takes a Wild Turn—Terrion Arnold’s Injury Details
Joe Veneri on Taylor North Booted From Little League Baseball State Tournament For Cheating
Pwough Pwough on Detroit Tigers Trade Rumors: Tarik Skubal on the Move?
Steve on Taylor North Booted From Little League Baseball State Tournament For Cheating
Chuck Stubbe on Taylor North Booted From Little League Baseball State Tournament For Cheating
Volker Krabbe on Tarik Skubal Addresses Trade Rumors After All-Star Game
Michael Sarkisoff on Dominik Hasek Disapproves of Datsyuk’s Hall of Fame Selection
lionsfan on Cameron Sutton Filing Grievance Against Detroit Lions, What it Means for Salary Cap

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions