Anaheim Ducks bolster roster with former Red Wings defensemen Gustav Lindstrom and Mark Pysyk on PTOs

The Anaheim Ducks have taken a strategic step forward by signing former Detroit Red Wings defensemen Gustav Lindstrom and Mark Pysyk to professional tryout (PTO) agreements. As the 2024 NHL season approaches, these signings not only provide a fresh start for both players but also illustrate the Ducks' intent to revitalize their roster.

Gustav Lindstrom, who was drafted in the second round of the 2017 NHL Draft, has shown promise during his time with the Ducks. Last season, he participated in 32 games, recording six assists and earning a plus-12 rating, which ranked second among the Ducks' defensemen. At 25 years old, his potential to positively impact the team's defensive lineup is significant. Meanwhile, Pysyk, who faced challenges after missing the entire previous season due to an Achilles injury, has been working to regain his footing after spending time in the AHL.

The Ducks' moves reflect a broader trend within the NHL as teams look to fill gaps in their rosters while incorporating younger talent. By offering PTOs to both players, Anaheim provides them with an opportunity to showcase their skills during training camp and secure a full-time contract for the season.

Additionally, this offseason has seen a notable shift among former Red Wings, with nine signing PTOs across various teams, underscoring the changes underway in Detroit and a re-evaluation of player resources organization-wide. This wave of movements suggests that both the Ducks and Red Wings are attempting to adjust their strategies as the league landscape evolves.

Overall, the PTOs for Lindstrom and Pysyk signal a commitment to rebuilding and improvement for the Ducks, aiming to solidify their competitive stature in the upcoming season.

The signings of Lindstrom and Pysyk are not just pivotal moments for these players; they reflect a deeper shift in strategy for the Ducks as they reconfigure their roster and seek to establish a competitive edge in the league.