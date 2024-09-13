Anaheim Ducks sign former Red Wings defensemen Gustav Lindstrom and Mark Pysyk to PTOs ahead of 2024 NHL season

Gustav Lindstrom and Mark Pysyk, two former defensemen for the Detroit Red Wings, are embarking on new chapters in their careers after signing professional tryout agreements (PTOs) with the Anaheim Ducks. This strategic decision comes as the 2024 NHL season approaches, reflecting the Ducks’ commitment to rejuvenating their roster.

Lindstrom, who was drafted in the second round of the 2017 NHL Draft, played 32 games for the Ducks last season, contributing six assists and earning a plus-12 rating, the second-best among the Ducks’ blueliners. His performance indicates he could provide valuable depth to Anaheim's defensive lineup, particularly as the team focuses on integrating younger players during its rebuilding phase.

Conversely, Pysyk is making a significant return to the NHL after missing the entire previous season due to an Achilles injury. He utilized that time to compete in the AHL with the Pittsburgh and Calgary affiliates to regain his form. Pysyk’s comeback symbolizes resilience and his eagerness to seize fresh opportunities.

These PTO signings fall within a growing trend in the NHL, where a total of nine former Red Wings players have pursued PTOs this offseason, marking a notable transition for the Detroit organization. This shift reflects a comprehensive reevaluation of player resources, as many seek to kickstart their careers in new environments.

The Ducks have positioned themselves to potentially enhance their competitive standing this season by signing players like Lindstrom and Pysyk. Both players will have the chance to showcase their skills during training camp, aiming for regular-season contracts as they seek to make an impact in Anaheim.

Going Deeper

Reference Links:

This move highlights the evolving landscape of the NHL as teams look to blend experience with youthful vigor, setting the stage for an exciting season ahead.