Thursday, September 12, 2024
Detroit Red Wings

Anaheim Ducks sign former Red Wings defensemen Gustav Lindstrom and Mark Pysyk to PTOs as season approaches

By Jeff Bilbrey
0
1

The Anaheim Ducks have recently signed two former Detroit Red Wings defensemen, Gustav Lindstrom and Mark Pysyk, to professional tryout (PTO) agreements as the 2024 NHL season approaches. This significant move marks a fresh start for both players, as reported following Frank Seravalli’s updates on the situation.

Gustav Lindstrom, drafted in the second round of the 2017 NHL Draft, played 32 matches with the Ducks last season. He recorded six assists and managed a notable plus-12 rating, which placed him second among the Ducks’ blueliners. At just 25 years old, Lindstrom’s performance suggests he could provide valuable depth to any team’s defensive lineup. Conversely, Mark Pysyk faced a more challenging journey. After missing the entire previous season due to an Achilles injury sustained shortly after joining the Red Wings, Pysyk spent last year playing in the AHL for Pittsburgh and Calgary affiliates. His return demonstrates resilience and an eagerness to capitalize on this opportunity.

The signings reflect an evolving landscape for the Ducks, emphasizing a potential shift towards integrating younger talent as they look to rebuild. The PTOs allow Lindstrom and Pysyk to showcase their skills in training camp with the hope of securing a contract for the season.

Overall, these signings are indicative of a broader trend among NHL franchises, where teams explore diverse talent pools to fill gaps left by departures. With nine former Red Wings, including Lindstrom and Pysyk, having already signed PTOs this offseason, it illustrates a significant transition within the organization.

The moves made by the Ducks could prove pivotal as they aim to rejuvenate their roster. With strategic shifts and the influx of former Red Wings, the Ducks are setting the stage for a competitive season ahead.

