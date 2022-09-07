We are now just four days away from our Detroit Lions hosting the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 of the 2022 regular season and the Honolulu blue Kool-Aid has been flowing for some time now for quite a few people (including myself).

After winning just three games in 2021, most believe the Lions will at least double their win total in 2022, and some (including myself) think that tripling that win total is not out of the question.

But can the Lions actually compete for a Super Bowl in Dan Campbell‘s second year with the team?

Analyst explains how Detroit Lions can win Super Bowl LVII

On Wednesday, Bill Barnwell released an article titled, “How all 32 NFL teams can win Super Bowl LVII,” and here is what he has to say about the Detroit Lions.

26. Detroit Lions

Chance to win Super Bowl LVII: 1.1%

Chance to make the playoffs: 29.4%

Just about everybody thinks the Lions will improve after a frustrating 2021 campaign, myself included. It’s fair to wonder whether they really have a Super Bowl-caliber ceiling, which is reflected in their FPI odds; they have significantly higher playoff odds than the teams below them in these rankings, although their chances of winning a championship aren’t much different than the Steelers or Jaguars.

I’m not too concerned about the offense, which has a veteran quarterback in Jared Goff, an underrated offensive line and a young, emerging set of playmakers at running back and receiver. The defense is the bigger concern, given that Detroit finished 29th in DVOA a year ago. In Aaron Glenn’s second season as coordinator, the hope would have to be that defensive end Romeo Okwara and cornerback Jeff Okudah return from injury and exceed expectations. (Okwara will start the year on injured reserve after tearing his Achilles.)

Like the Bears, the Lions are hoping the Packers finally decline, which would open up the NFC North for business.

When talking about how the Chicago Bears’ can win the Super Bowl, Barnwell noted the following, which also applies to the Lions.

The Packers have been dominant in the NFC North under coach Matt LaFleur, but they can’t defy their point differential forever. Aaron Rodgers is 38. The Vikings are transitioning to a new regime and are overturning their roster. The Lions project to be better without being a playoff contender. In a universe in which Rodgers declines dramatically or gets injured, the North could be wide open.