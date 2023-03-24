Analyst links Cam Newton to Detroit Lions

Cam Newton, the former quarterback who went unsigned in 2022, may be a potential fit for the Detroit Lions, according to CBS Sports analyst Cody Benjamin. Newton, who has an extensive injury history, remains a solid rushing threat when healthy due to his size (6-5, 245). Although he would likely be the No. 2 QB wherever he ends up and receive a modest salary, Benjamin believes the Lions may be a potential landing spot for him because Dan Campbell likes him some tough guys with spunk.

“Dan Campbell likes him some tough guys with spunk, and Newton is precisely that. More importantly, Detroit doesn't have a single QB other than Jared Goff under contract. Perhaps another big splash is coming in the draft, but unless the Lions really shoot for the stars and pursue, say, Lamar Jackson, they could still use proven insurance as they prepare for a playoff bid.”

Key points:

Newton, according to Cody Benjamin, could be a good fit for the Lions

The Lions don't have anyone else under contract as a backup QB.

Nate Sudfeld, last year's backup QB, is an unrestricted free agent and remains unsigned.

The Lions could use proven insurance as they prepare for a playoff bid.

Newton would likely be the No. 2 QB wherever he ends up and receive a modest salary.

Big Picture: Cam Newton's potential signing with Detroit Lions

As the Lions look to improve their record and make a run for the playoffs, having a quality backup QB is crucial in case of injury to their starter. Newton's size and experience may be intriguing to some, but his history shows that he is not cut from the mold that Campbell wants in his players. He is not tough, he is not hard-working, and he does not have the grit needed to fit the culture that has been established in Detroit. In his last three seasons, Newton tossed 12 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in 25 games (22 starts)

Bottom Line – Is Cam Newton the Answer for the Lions?

This is easy… NO!!!!!!

Now, go and enjoy the rest of your Friday, and have GREAT weekend!