Analyst picks Detroit Lions to dethrone Eagles as NFC powerhouse

The Detroit Lions finished the 2022 season strong, winning 8 out of their last 10 games and narrowly missing the playoffs. Head coach Dan Campbell‘s leadership, quarterback Jared Goff‘s impressive performance, and coordinators Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn receiving head coaching interest from other teams have all contributed to the team's rising popularity. In fact, NFL Network's Kyle Brandt even predicted that the Lions could be contenders for Super Bowl 58, citing the team's momentum, talent, and picks for the upcoming NFL Draft. The Lions are generating a lot of optimism and are being recognized as a team to watch in the 2023 season.

The Big Picture: Lions gaining recognition as a team to watch

The Detroit Lions' strong finish to the 2022 season and rising popularity has led to the team being recognized as a potential contender for Super Bowl 58. Experts are citing the team's talent, momentum, and picks for the upcoming NFL Draft as reasons for their success. The Lions' recent success is generating optimism for the 2023 season and could potentially lead to the team's first championship win.

The Lions were among the youngest teams in the league during the 2022 season.

The Lions' high number of Top 100 picks (they have five of them in the Top 85) and cap space provide the opportunity to add top, young talent to an already promising roster. Their young team has shown potential and has gained recognition as a team to watch in the upcoming season.

What they are saying

Kyle Brandt, NFL Network: “Guys, they have the sixth pick, they have the 18th pick, they were the hottest team in football,” Brandt said, via the Oakland Press. “They bashed the Packers in the last week in Lambeau (Field). The only thing that kept them out of the playoffs was just time, they ran out of time and they didn’t start the season strong enough. They wanted to play a game next week, let’s play Week 1 right now and we will beat anybody in the league. Money to spend, picks to spend, talent, quarterback, coach. I’m not afraid of the NFC North, I really am not. I like the Lions, (and) it’d be really cool.”

The Bottom Line – Lions on the rise for potential championship run

The Detroit Lions' strong finish to the 2022 season and upcoming opportunities for new talent and acquisitions have generated optimism for the team's potential in the 2023 season. Experts are recognizing the Lions as a team that could end up dethroning the Philadelphia Eagles as the NFC's representative in the Super Bowl. Detroit is certainly on the right track, but for the Lions to dethrone the Eagles, they are going to have to take another step forward in 2023, and I believe they can do it.