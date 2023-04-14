We are now less than two weeks away from the 2023 NFL Draft, which means we will soon know what our Detroit Lions decided to do with the No. 6 and No. 18 picks in the opening round. The Lions' roster is in much better shape than it was a year ago, which means GM Brad Holmes is in a great position where he can select the best player available, rather than worrying about need. That being said, there are certain scenarios that could leave Lions' fans scratching their heads, and Will Brinson of CBS Sports accomplished that with his most recent 2023 NFL Mock Draft.

Analyst releases 2023 NFL Mock Draft to upset Detroit Lions fans

Will Brinson recently released a 2023 NFL Mock Draft with the sole purpose of taking a look at a scenario that would upset each and every fan base in the NFL. For example, he has the Carolina Panthers selecting QB Will Levis out of Kentucky with the No. 1 overall pick. Here is what he has our Lions doing at No. 6 and No. 18

No. 6 – OT Peter Skoronski (Northwestern)

The Lions have invested heavily in the offensive line in recent years so this would be a pretty big shock!

No. 18 – TE Michael Mayer (Notre Dame)

The Lions do actually need help at tight end but not drafting any defensive help in the first round with two picks might cause a bit of an uproar.

Bottom Line: Brad Holmes will not screw this up

To be completely honest, at this point, Lions' fans should trust Brad Holmes when it comes to the NFL Draft. In fact, even if the Lions did select Skoronski at No. 6 and then Mayer at No. 18, he probably has a great reason as to why he did it. That being said, I personally would be VERY surprised if Holmes went offense/offense at No. 6 and No. 18.