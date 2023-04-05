Analyst reveals Detroit Lions’ biggest needs in 2023 NFL Draft

Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes has done a great job addressing some huge needs during the free agency period, but there is still a lot of work to be done before we can truly consider the Lions a true contender in the NFC. That being said, if Holmes nails the 2023 NFL Draft, it is very possible that the Lions win a couple of playoff games during the upcoming season. ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller has revealed what he believes are the Detroit Lions' biggest needs heading into the draft.

NFL Draft analyst reveals Detroit Lions' biggest needs

Here is what Matt Miller has to say about the Detroit Lions' biggest needs heading into the upcoming draft.

Top needs: DT, LB, DE, WR, TE

With two first-round selections, Detroit can make huge gains following a shocking jump during the 2022 season. Up first will be addressing the defensive line — either at tackle with Jalen Carter (Georgia) if he's available or defensive end. Detroit ranked 30th in the NFL in opponent yards per attempt (5.2) and passing yards per game (245.8). The Lions got great production from linebackers James Houston, Malcolm Rodriguez and Alex Anzalone last year, and it's expected they'll take on larger roles in 2023, but don't be surprised if Detroit backstops those spots with depth.

The 2023 draft is pivotal for Detroit with eight selections and a chance to take the NFC North. The Lions have made improvements defensively in free agency, signing Cameron Sutton, Emmanuel Moseley and Alex Anzalone, but there is still a lot of work ahead.

Bottom Line: Lions have work to do in 2023 NFL Draft

While the Lions have made some significant improvements in free agency, particularly on the defensive side of the ball, there is still a lot of work to be done if they are to become a true contender in the NFC. The NFL Draft provides a significant opportunity for the Lions to make substantial gains, particularly with two first-round picks and a total of eight selections. Addressing the Detroit Lions' biggest needs, such as defensive tackle, linebacker, and depth, will be crucial to their success in the upcoming season. If GM Brad Holmes can make the right moves in the draft, there is a solid chance that the Lions can win the NFC North title, and maybe even win a couple of playoff games.