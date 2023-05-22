As we head toward the 2023 NFL regular season, there is little question about it that our Detroit Lions should have one of the top offenses in the league. After all, they had one of the top offenses in 2022, and they have added RB Jahmyr Gibbs and TE Sam LaPorta to the mix. That being said, there is one analyst (there is always one) who thinks the Lions have the No. 17 ranked offense leading up to the 2023 campaign.

Key Points

According to Arif Hasan of Pro Football Network, the Detroit Lions' offense is projected to be the 17th-best in the league for the upcoming 2023 season.

The Lions had one of the most explosive offenses in 2022, relying on non-quarterback runs, turnover luck, and yards after catch (YAC). However, the analyst believes this scoring method may not be sustainable in the long run.

The analyst suggests that unless the Detroit Lions make a change at quarterback, their offensive performance may be limited, despite having a strong offensive line and functional receiving group. The team's projected potential is influenced by the quarterback situation.

Analyst says Detroit Lions have No. 17 offense heading into 2023

According to Arif Hasan of Pro Football Network, the Lions have the No. 17 ranked offense heading into the 2023 season. Here is his rationale.

- Advertisement -

“One of the most explosive offenses in the NFL last year, the Lions suffer for having an unsustainable method of scoring points — explosive non-quarterback runs, turnover luck, and YAC-dependency. Perhaps they do that again, but without a change at quarterback (which may happen), there’s a ceiling on what the Lions are projected to do even with a good offensive line and functional receiving group.”

Bottom Line: Everybody is allowed to have an opinion, even if they are wrong

While analyst Arif Hasan may have ranked the Detroit Lions' offense at No. 17 heading into the 2023 NFL season, I wholeheartedly disagree. Based on their impressive performance in 2022 and the additions of Gibbs and LaPorta, I firmly believe the Lions will have nothing short of a top 5 offense, at worst. Their explosive scoring methods, dynamic playmakers, and a solid offensive line provide a strong foundation for success. While concerns may exist, I am confident that the Lions will overcome any limitations and showcase their offensive prowess. As the season unfolds, I expect the doubters to be proven wrong as the Lions' offense shines among the league's elite.