Analyst says Detroit Lions have pieces to get to Super Bowl

NFL Network analyst Kyle Brandt believes that our Detroit Lions have what it takes to make it to the Super Bowl next season. Despite coming up short of the playoffs last year, Brandt argues that the Lions were a top-five team in the entire NFL at the end of the regular season. He cites the Lions' recent off-season moves, including the signing of running back David Montgomery and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, as evidence that the team is not messing around. Brandt also believes that the Lions' existing roster, including quarterback Jared Goff, will help them surprise people this season.

Key Points:

NFL analyst Kyle Brandt believes the Lions have what it takes to make it to the Super Bowl next season

The Lions, according to Brandt, were a top-five team in the NFL at the end of the regular season last year

Recent off-season moves, including the signing of Montgomery and Gardner-Johnson, show the Lions are serious about winning

The Lions' existing roster, including quarterback Jared Goff, is a strength for the team

Kyle Brandt believes Detroit Lions have pieces to get to the Super Bowl

Here is what Brandt had to say about the Lions having the pieces to get to the promised land: Click here to see the full video.

“I’m going to say this, and I’m going to say this with my chest out,” Brandt said on GMFB. “I’m talking about the Detroit Lions. Screw it. The Detroit Lions. I’ll tell you why. Last year, I’ll say it again, at the end of the regular season, they were a top-five team in the entire NFL. Top five, NFC, AFC. David Montgomery is a really good running back, they got him. C.J. Gardner-Johnson is a difference maker. Are you telling me he’s not going to be out there getting in people’s ear holes, making plays? They were very good at the end of last year, and they’ll be very good in a division that now loses the greatest quarterback I’ve ever seen in my life. They’ve got draft picks, they’re going to get better. They’ve got a coach. They’ve got an atmosphere. They’ve got everything. The Lions… ready for some team that’s going to be like holy bleep, this team’s in the Super Bowl? The Lions. That’s my answer, and I’m sticking to it.”

Big Picture: Lions' Rebuild is Gaining Traction

The fact that an NFL analyst believes that the Lions have the potential to make it to the Super Bowl next season is significant because the Lions have NEVER made it to a Super Bowl. The team has been in a rebuilding phase for several years, but with recent off-season moves and a strong existing roster, there is reason to believe that they could be a serious contender. If the Lions are able to make a deep playoff run or even make it to the big game, it would be a significant milestone for the franchise and its fans.