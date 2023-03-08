According to one analyst from OverTheCap.com, the Detroit Lions must sign free agent LB Bobby Wagner during the offseason. The free agency period is just a week away, and it is going to be very interesting to see what Lions' GM Brad Holmes decides to do. Will he focus mostly on re-signing his own players, as he did in 2022, or will he end up making a splash signing or two? Holmes has made it clear that he wants to build the roster via the NFL Draft, but with the Lions being favored to win the NFC North, it may be time for him to pull the trigger on a big move.

Key Facts:

Bobby Wagner is available in free agency

The Detroit Lions are in need of a linebacker

Brad Holmes has said he wants to build through the draft

Wagner would fit nicely on the Lions' defense, if the price is right

Analyst says Detroit Lions must sign LB Bobby Wagner

Here is what Aaron Schatz of OverTheCap has to say about the Lions needing to sign Wagner.

- Advertisement -

LB Bobby Wagner

OverTheCap.com has the Lions near the top of the league with $22.1 million in cap space. This is a team that was surprisingly strong on offense last season but ranked 28th in defensive DVOA, so you could link them to any number of veteran defenders in free agency. For a young defense like this, you want to add a strong veteran for leadership — but a strong veteran who is still playing well.

Either Wagner or Lavonte David would fit the bill at inside linebacker next to Malcolm Rodriguez. We'll list Wagner here, clearly still playing at a high level at age 32. In fact, he led all linebackers in SIS' points saved metric last season. He allowed just 4.3 yards per target in coverage with two interceptions and was fourth in the NFL with 34 defeats, a metric that adds up turnovers, tackles for a loss and plays to prevent conversion on third or fourth down.

Bottom Line: Will Brad Holmes Buy a Shiny Toy?

Whenever a big-name free agent becomes available, fans love to project how that free agent would fit with their team, and that is no exception for Wagner. Holmes has been very clear about building through the draft, and he has stuck to the plan thus far. Personally, I would be pretty surprised if Holmes went out and signed Wagner, but, if he feels like it is a move that could put the Lions in a position to go to a Super Bowl, then he would certainly have to consider making the move.