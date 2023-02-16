Analyst says things are ‘almost too good’ for Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions fans have plenty of reasons to be excited about the future of their team. The Lions finished the 2022 season with eight wins in their final ten games, leaving many to believe that they could be a force in the NFC North in 2023. Bo Wulf of The Athletic has released his latest NFL Power Rankings, and he has the Lions ranked at No. 8. Wulf says things are “almost too good” for the Lions heading into the future, which is high praise for a team that has struggled in recent years.

Detroit Lions Ranked High in Latest NFL Power Rankings

Despite the fact that the 2023 season is still a ways away, the Detroit Lions are already getting plenty of respect. Wulf's Power Rankings focus on the future, and he has the Lions ranked above some perennial powerhouses such as the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys. This is a huge accomplishment for a team that has not won a playoff game since 1991. Here is what Wulf has to say about putting Detroit at No. 8.

Things are almost looking too good for the Lions. They retained offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, a boon for Penei Sewell dynasty league owners. They have the No. 6 overall pick, courtesy of the Jared Goff–Matthew Stafford trade, to go along with their No. 18 pick. They’ll have Jameson Williams fully healthy to add more explosiveness to an offense that finished 2022 ranked No. 5 in DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average). The only thing holding Detroit back from feeling great about the state of the team is its entire history.

Why It Matters

For the Detroit Lions, this ranking is more than just a number on a list. It represents hope for a franchise that has been mired in mediocrity for years. The Lions have been building for the future with smart draft picks and strategic trades, and it appears to be paying off. They have a young and talented quarterback in Jared Goff, a star wide receiver in Amon-Ra St. Brown, and a young defense that seems to be on the rise, led by standout defensive end Aidan Hutchinson.

Bottom Line

While the Detroit Lions are getting plenty of respect after their hot finish in 2022, they are going to have to prove themselves once again in 2023. The NFC North is a tough division, with the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, and Chicago Bears all poised to do everything they can to win the division. The Lions will need to continue to develop their young talent and build on the momentum from last season if they hope to compete at the highest level. But for now, Detroit fans can bask in the glow of their team's high ranking and dream of a bright future.