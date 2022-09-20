Analyst says this is NOT the Same Old Detroit Lions

These Lions are NOT the Same Old Lions

For as long as I can remember, I have been hearing the phrase “same old Lions,” and as a die-hard Detroit Lions fan, it makes me cringe each and every time because I know that each year is a new year.

That being said, more often than not, those who use that phrase are often proven to be 100% correct as the season goes on.

So far in 2022, the Lions are off to a 1-1 start, and believe it or not, they are in first place (thanks to point differential) in the NFC North.

Prior to the start of the 2021 season, I made it clear that no matter what happened in Dan Campbell’s first season as head coach of the Detroit Lions, it would not be the “same old Lions.”

I knew the Lions would struggle because they just did not have the talent on their roster to win a lot of football games.

That being said, coming into the 2022 season, I predicted the Lions to go 10-7 and squeeze into the NFL Playoffs, and though that prediction included a 2-0 start, I still believe they can contend for a wild card spot.

One person who agrees with me that this is NOT the Same Old Lions is NFL.com analyst, Adam Schein.

Here is what Shein has to say about the 2022 Detroit Lions:

This goes well beyond the Hard Knocks hype. Dan Campbell and his brilliant coaching staff have established a culture — and true accountability — in Detroit. This is something we haven’t seen from the Lions (1-1) in quite some time. They fight — and on Sunday, they won! I was impressed with how they went about getting the W, too. After Detroit took a 22-0 lead into the half, Washington (1-1) responded with the first 15 points of the third quarter. This is where the old Lions — the Lions we’ve become accustomed to over the decades — would’ve collapsed. But no! Detroit kept answering back and ultimately prevailed, 36-27.