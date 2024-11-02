fb
Saturday, November 2, 2024
Detroit Lions

Analyst Suggests Detroit Lions Blockbuster Trade That Would Result In Lombardi Trophy

By W.G. Brady
With a 6-1 record and the second-best odds to win the Super Bowl (+600) according to DraftKings, the Detroit Lions are enjoying a standout season. However, a significant setback has cast a shadow over their playoff aspirations: Aidan Hutchinson, a frontrunner for the Defensive Player of the Year award, suffered a potentially season-ending leg injury during the team's recent game against the Dallas Cowboys. As the Lions look to keep their momentum, NFL analyst Kevin Patra of NFL.com has proposed a blockbuster trade that could bolster their championship chances.

Detroit Lions Need for a Pass Rusher

Despite their strong start, the Lions’ defensive unit is now faced with a critical need for a solid pass rusher. Patra argues that the Lions must make a move if they are serious about hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in February. He specifically points to Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson as a prime target. Patra notes, “I'm still not convinced the Bengals will be sellers despite a dismal start to the season. It's simply not how they usually operate. However, Hendrickson did make a contract-driven trade request in the offseason, and perhaps Cincy will make a move now rather than risk going through a similar situation heading into the final year of Hendrickson's deal in 2025.”

A Familiar Face

The potential addition of Trey Hendrickson makes sense for the Lions for multiple reasons. First and foremost, head coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn are familiar with Hendrickson from their time on the New Orleans Saints staff when Hendrickson played there from 2017 to 2020. Patra points out, “He plays with the type of motor Campbell loves and would fit in the locker room.” With seven sacks and 36 QB pressures already this season, Hendrickson has proven to be a formidable force on the edge.

The Lions’ recent struggles to generate pressure, particularly evident in their win over the Tennessee Titans, underscore the urgency of this trade. Detroit managed just one sack on quarterback Mason Rudolph, highlighting a glaring hole in their defensive strategy without Hutchinson. As Patra states, “Even in Sunday's blowout win, facing a Titans team that had been a turnstile on the right side, Detroit struggled to generate consistent pressure.”

Championship Aspirations

While the Lions have the overall talent to continue their successful run into the playoffs without making a trade, the prospect of truly contending for a Super Bowl hinges on fortifying their defense. Patra argues, “However, to lift a Lombardi trophy in February, they need help.” Adding a player of Trey Hendrickson’s caliber could not only fill the void left by Hutchinson’s injury but also elevate the Lions' chances against the league’s top offenses.

As the trade deadline approaches, the eyes of Lions fans will be on management to see if they take the plunge to acquire a game-changing pass rusher. If they can swing a deal for Hendrickson, the Lions might not only solidify their defensive line but also enhance their quest for postseason glory. The stakes are high, and with every passing week, the urgency to bolster the roster becomes more apparent. It’s time for the Lions to seize the opportunity and make a move that could define their season.

