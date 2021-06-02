Analyst suggests Juwan Howard for high-profile NBA head coaching job

Sharing is caring!

Here we go.

On Wednesday, news broke that Boston Celtics are making a major move in their front office.

That news is that Danny Ainge is planning to resign as Boston’s head of basketball operations and that current head coach Brad Stevens is expected to take his place.

Not surprisingly, some are already suggesting that the Celtics look at Michigan head coach Juwan Howard to replace Stevens as their head coach.

One analyst who believes the Celtics should at least kick the tires on Howard is Jeff Goodman.

Not saying they can get him, but one name I would look at if I was the Celtics: Juwan Howard — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 2, 2021

Howard has made it pretty clear that he will be at Michigan for the long haul and I would be surprised if he left a job he loves for the NBA.

That being said, crazier things have happened.