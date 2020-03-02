Analyst suggests this could be Matthew Stafford’s final season with the Detroit Lions

Wait, you thought you could go a day without having to read something about Matthew Stafford getting traded by the Detroit Lions?

Well, that was wishful thinking on your part as NFL analyst Chris Simms believes this could be Stafford’s final season with the Lions, depending on how things go.

Simms discussed the scenario on Monday with Mike Florio on their Pro Football Talk show and Simms believes Stafford’s future in Detroit all depends on how the Lions do in 2020.

“A lot is going to be dictated by how this season goes,” Simms said. “If they go to the playoffs, he saves Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn’s job then Matt Stafford is going to be there for a few more years after that.”

“If they don’t go to the playoffs and it’s a 7-9 type year, that it’s going to be all over in Detroit. I think Matt Stafford will be on another team. Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn will be gone as well. I think it depends on how this season goes. This will dictate how many more years he has left in Detroit.”