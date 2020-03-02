43.2 F
Detroit
Monday, March 2, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions NewsVideos

Analyst suggests this could be Matthew Stafford’s final season with the Detroit Lions

By Arnold Powell

Must Read

Detroit Tigers NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Detroit Tigers outfielder Travis Demeritte blasts two home runs

The Detroit Tigers were able to tie the Boston Red Sox this afternoon with an 11-11 final score, thanks...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Analyst suggests this could be Matthew Stafford’s final season with the Detroit Lions

Wait, you thought you could go a day without having to read something about Matthew Stafford getting traded by...
Read more
Detroit Tigers NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Cincinnati Reds P Trevor Bauer hilariously trolls the Houston Astros

By now, everybody and their brother is well aware of the cheating scandal involving the Houston Astros and their...
Read more
Arnold Powell

Wait, you thought you could go a day without having to read something about Matthew Stafford getting traded by the Detroit Lions?

Well, that was wishful thinking on your part as NFL analyst Chris Simms believes this could be Stafford’s final season with the Lions, depending on how things go.

- Advertisement -

Simms discussed the scenario on Monday with Mike Florio on their Pro Football Talk show and Simms believes Stafford’s future in Detroit all depends on how the Lions do in 2020.

“A lot is going to be dictated by how this season goes,” Simms said. “If they go to the playoffs, he saves Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn’s job then Matt Stafford is going to be there for a few more years after that.”

- Advertisement -

“If they don’t go to the playoffs and it’s a 7-9 type year, that it’s going to be all over in Detroit. I think Matt Stafford will be on another team. Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn will be gone as well. I think it depends on how this season goes. This will dictate how many more years he has left in Detroit.”

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleCincinnati Reds P Trevor Bauer hilariously trolls the Houston Astros
Next articleDetroit Tigers outfielder Travis Demeritte blasts two home runs

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Tigers NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Detroit Tigers outfielder Travis Demeritte blasts two home runs

The Detroit Tigers were able to tie the Boston Red Sox this afternoon with an 11-11 final score, thanks...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Analyst suggests this could be Matthew Stafford’s final season with the Detroit Lions

Arnold Powell - 0
Wait, you thought you could go a day without having to read something about Matthew Stafford getting traded by the Detroit Lions? Well, that was...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Cincinnati Reds P Trevor Bauer hilariously trolls the Houston Astros

Michael Whitaker - 0
By now, everybody and their brother is well aware of the cheating scandal involving the Houston Astros and their sign-stealing. http://gty.im/1207328947 Today, Cincinnati Reds pitcher...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman discusses NHL general manager meetings

Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman is in Florida along with his fellow NHL general managers to discuss rules and other issues involving...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings tweet out hilarious photo of Darren McCarty trolling Claude Lemieux

Arnold Powell - 0
On Monday, the Detroit Red Wings hosted the Colorado Avalanche at Little Caesars Arena and a familiar face from the past was in the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Report: Detroit Lions once again have interest in UFA Chris Harris Jr.

Detroit Lions News Michael Whitaker - 0
Denver Broncos cornerback and two-time Pro Bowler Chris Harris Jr. is hitting the open market, and the Detroit Lions allegedly once again have their...
Read more

How the Detroit Lions could land Saquon Barkley 2.0

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
The 2020 NFL Draft is still a ways out, yet the talk about what the Detroit Lions should do with the No. 3 overall...
Read more

Official Detroit Lions ‘Motor City Football’ NFL Draft hats revealed

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
The 2020 NFL Draft is right around the corner and for the first time we have been given a sneak peak ar the Detroit...
Read more

Former Detroit Lions WR has contract advice for Darius Slay

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
There is no doubt about it, Detroit Lions Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay wants to get paid and he wants to get paid big. Slay...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.