Andre Drummond Calls Out Cade Cunningham After Viral Dunk

The Detroit Pistons are feeling good after their 111-108 road win over the Philadelphia 76ers, but one moment stood out beyond the final score: Andre Drummond publicly calling out Cade Cunningham on social media.

After Cade soared over a defender for an explosive dunk, the Pistons shared the clip on social media, grabbing the attention of one very familiar face in Philly: former Detroit center Andre Drummond. And Drummond didn’t hesitate to have a little fun.

“Cade if you see this… I’m blocking that next time. See you in a few days,” Drummond posted, complete with emojis that made the message equal parts challenge and friendly trash talk.

Cade if you see this 🖕😭😂 I’m blocking that next time . See you in a few days 😤 — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) November 10, 2025

A mini-rivalry brewing?

Cunningham finished with 26 points, 11 assists, and another strong all-around effort, while Drummond chipped in 17 points and 12 rebounds. And with the teams set to meet again on November 14 at Little Caesars Arena, you can bet both players took note of the exchange.

Sure, the Pistons won the game, but Drummond’s message sets the tone for a spicy rematch in Detroit. For one, Drummond isn’t letting Cade have an uncontested highlight moment again. And two, Cade is the kind of competitor who loves a challenge, especially one delivered directly.

November 14: Round Two

The Pistons have started hot at 8-2, while the 76ers remain a tough matchup. With both teams playing well, emotions high, and Drummond clearly fired up, the next battle should be even more intense.

And you better believe Cade saw the message.

The only question now?

Will Drummond actually block it next time…

or will Cade put him on a poster too?

We’ll find out soon.