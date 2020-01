Well, that’s one way to ensure that you won’t finish the game.

Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond got himself ejected after he lobbed the basketball at the head of Chicago’s Daniel Gafford:

Andre Drummond throws the ball at Daniel Gafford and hits him in the head. Drummond gets ejected. I love Drummond but you can’t throw the ball at someone like that. #NotPTRW pic.twitter.com/onSLnw00j5 — Steve Finamore (@CoachFinamore) January 12, 2020

Was this the appropriate call?