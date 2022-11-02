Detroit Tigers News

Andrew Chafin to decline option with Detroit Tigers

By W.G. Brady
According to a report from Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press, relief pitcher Andrew Chafin intends to decline his player option with the Detroit Tigers for the 2023 season. If Chafin does decline his player option, he will become a free agent and will be able to sign with any team, including the Tigers. The Tigers signed Chafin prior to the 2022 season and he pitched well for them, despite the team struggling to win games.

How did Andrew Chafin pitch in 2022?

Prior to the 2022 season, the Tigers signed Chafin to a 2-year, $13 million deal that included a player option after the first season. By opting out of the deal, he will leave $6.5 million and a $500,000 signing bonus on the table as he looks to land a multi-year deal in free agency.

During the 2022 season, Chafin was 2-3 with a 2.83 ERA in 62 appearances with the Tigers. In 57.1 innings of work, he struck out 67 batters, while walking 19.

Many believed the Tigers would trade Chafin at the 2022 MLB trade deadline, which in hindsight would have been the right move because now they risk losing him for nothing.

Nation, do you think the Tigers should consider signing Chafin to a multi-year deal?

