Andrew Copp Puts Red Wings Roster on Notice

The Detroit Red Wings may enter the season with several familiar names, but Andrew Copp does not believe that means their roles are guaranteed.

According to Copp, training camp is not simply about prospects competing for the final roster spot. Players throughout Detroit’s lineup are battling for opportunities, responsibilities and ice time.

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Competition Extends Across the Lineup

“I think it’s competitive,” Copp said during Detroit’s training-camp media availability. “There’s a bunch of guys vying for not only spots on the team, but playing time, too. That kind of goes up and down the lineup. That goes for everyone.

“I think really the only two guys that are cemented are Cat and Ray, and obviously [Dylan Larkin when he] comes back. So I think there’s competition to be had.”

“Cat” and “Ray” refer to Alex DeBrincat and Lucas Raymond, two of Detroit’s most important offensive players. Beyond those two, and Larkin once healthy, Copp sees room for movement.

That does not necessarily mean every established veteran is in danger of being waived or traded. It means line combinations, special-teams assignments and nightly minutes remain available to those who earn them.

Playing Time Must Be Earned

Copp’s assessment should be especially encouraging for the young players attempting to force their way into Detroit’s plans.

Interim general manager Shawn Horcoff has already identified Carter Mazur, William Wallinder and Michael Brandsegg-Nygaard as prospects positioned to take another step. Praise, however, is not a roster guarantee.

Those players must show they can contribute to the identity Detroit wants to establish.

“We’ve got to play with a certain tenacity, a certain competitiveness and defensive structure that I think we all need to find,” Copp said. “Obviously, we saw that working today.

“But it’s going to be important for every guy to buy into that. We’ve obviously got to turn away from the offense, but I think if we take care of the defensive side, the offense will take care of itself.”

Detroit Is Searching for a New Identity

The Red Wings’ roster competition is connected directly to the harder, more defensively responsible identity Todd McLellan wants.

Detroit cannot afford to hand out prominent roles based solely on salary, experience or past production. Players who check consistently, win battles and execute the team’s structure will give themselves the best chance to climb the lineup.

That standard also aligns with Moritz Seider’s message that Detroit cannot waste another season.

Copp’s remarks make the stakes clear: making the team and securing meaningful playing time are two different challenges. Outside of a small group of core forwards, very little appears settled.

For a team that has repeatedly fallen short of the playoffs, that competition is not a problem. It is overdue.