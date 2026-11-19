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The report comes as Michigan prepares for Saturday’s home game against UCLA, with the Wolverines attempting to turn around a disappointing 5-5 season. The specific circumstances behind the reported charge have not yet been independently verified.

Oct 24, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Andrew Marsh (3) runs with the ball before a game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Andrew Marsh Facing Reported Legal Issue

The MLive report identifies Marsh as the Michigan football player facing the charge. Additional details regarding the alleged incident, court proceedings and any response from Marsh or the university remain unconfirmed.

Marsh has been an important contributor to Michigan’s passing offense during his sophomore season. After earning Freshman All-American recognition in 2025, he returned to Michigan for the 2026 season despite significant changes to the program.

It is important to distinguish a criminal charge from a conviction. Marsh is presumed innocent unless proven guilty, and the reported charge does not establish that the alleged conduct occurred.

Michigan Awaits Further Clarity

Marsh’s football availability was already uncertain entering Saturday’s matchup with UCLA. Michigan’s latest injury report listed the sophomore wide receiver as questionable, although there is no verified connection between that designation and the reported legal matter.

Whether the university plans any action concerning Marsh’s football participation has not been established. Until additional information becomes available, it would be premature to speculate about potential disciplinary measures or his future with the program.

Michigan is scheduled to host UCLA on Saturday, November 21, at Michigan Stadium. Further reporting and official statements will be important in clarifying the reported charge and any implications for the Wolverines.