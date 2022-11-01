Andy Reid’s son Britt Reid sentenced to prison time

According to a report from Ari Meirov, former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid has been sentenced to prison time. Reid, who is the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, was involved in a DWI crash that severely injured then-5-year-old Ariel Young in 2021. Meirov is reporting that Britt has been sentenced to three years in prison for his actions. He was originally accused of drinking and driving on February 4, 2021, when he caused a serious car accident that left the little girl with serious brain injuries.

Former #Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid was sentenced to 3 years in prison for the DWI crash that severely injured a young girl in 2021. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 1, 2022

What did Britt Reid say?

Britt Reid’s lawyer, J.R. Hobbs, said, “He sincerely regrets and accepts responsibility for his conduct and hopes and prays for A.Y.’s continued recovery.” – Via TMZ

Reid addressed the courtroom, according to The Kansas City Star, by apologizing. “Every time I see my daughter, I think about Ariel and how my decision affected her so deeply and her family.”

Also present mother’s against drunk driving.@KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/LtcYmauG1a — Angie Ricono 🌻 (@angiericono) November 1, 2022

