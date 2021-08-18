Angels manager Joe Maddon reacts to Jack Morris controversy

Detroit Tigers broadcaster and Hall of Fame pitcher Jack Morris has been suspended by Bally Sports Detroit following an incident last night in which he used a perceived ethnic accent while talking about Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani.

The Tigers and manager AJ Hinch have both condemned Morris’ comment, and now Angels manager Joe Maddon has weighed in.

“My take on the whole thing is the Detroit Tigers reacted the way they wanted to. And I know Jack, & he apologized. That’s it, that’s where I’m at with the whole situation right now.”

