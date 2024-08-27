in Detroit Tigers

Angels vs Tigers, August 27, 2024: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, and More

Angels vs Tigers: The Detroit Tigers are set to face the Los Angeles Angels at Comerica Park on Tuesday. Both teams arrive at a crucial juncture of the season, with the Tigers coming off a strong offensive showing, scoring 28 runs in their last three games. They stand at 66-66, aiming to build on their recent momentum.

In contrast, the Angels are struggling, currently holding a 54-77 record, and have lost seven straight games when scoring three or fewer runs. This matchup presents an opportunity for the Tigers to capitalize on the Angels’ recent woes.

How to Watch the Angels vs Tigers

  • Date & Time: Tuesday, August 27, 2024, at 6:40 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN, Bally Sports Detroit
  • Streaming: fuboTV, ESPN app
  • Radio: 97.1 The Ticket, Angels Radio Network

Angels vs Tigers Odds

  • Moneyline: Tigers -155 | Angels +130
  • Spread: Tigers -1.5 (+130) | Angels +1.5 (-155)
  • Total: Over/Under (9.5)
    • Tigers: Under (-115)
    • Angels: Over (-105)
  • Odds found at Ceasars Sportsbook

Predictions

With Brant Hurter on the mound for the Tigers, boasting a 3.57 ERA this season, and Johnny Cueto starting for the Angels at a struggling 4.26 ERA, the Tigers appear to have the edge. Expect the Tigers to continue their recent offensive surge.

Score Prediction: Tigers 6, Angels 4.

More

Keep an eye on Colt Keith, who has been a standout player for the Tigers, leading the team with 113 hits and 52 RBIs. He has been particularly effective at Comerica Park against lower-ranked opponents. Additionally, Zach Neto of the Angels has a chance to showcase his talents, as he has been a bright spot in an otherwise dim offensive lineup, leading the way for the Angels with 113 hits this season. As both teams look to finish the year strong, this matchup promises to be an interesting one for fans.

