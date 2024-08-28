Angels vs Tigers, August 28, 2024: Viewing Details, Betting Odds, Predictions, and Insights





Angels vs Tigers clash in a midweek matchup as the Detroit Tigers look to continue their hot streak against the struggling Los Angeles Angels. The Tigers, riding a five-game winning streak, aim to solidify their position in the AL Central, while the Angels hope to snap their six-game losing skid and salvage some pride in what has been a disappointing season

How to Watch the Angels vs Tigers

Date: Wednesday, August 28, 2024

Time: 6:40 PM ET

Location: Comerica Park (Detroit, MI)

TV: ESPN, Bally Sports Detroit, DirecTV (channel 663)

Streaming: Fubo, MLB.TV

Radio options: 97.1 The Ticket

Angels vs Tigers Odds

Moneyline: Tigers -160 | Angels +135

Spread: Tigers -1.5 (+122) | Angels +1.5 (-145)

Total: Over/Under (9) Tigers: Under (-120) Angels: Over (+100)

Odds found at Ceasars Sportsbook

Predictions

The Tigers’ momentum and home-field advantage give them a significant edge in this matchup. With the Angels’ recent struggles and the Tigers’ improved performance, Detroit is poised to extend their winning streak. The Tigers’ pitching staff has been particularly effective, while the Angels’ offense has sputtered.

Score Prediction: Tigers 5, Angels 2

More Insights

The Tigers have shown remarkable improvement, winning 8 of their last 10 games and positioning themselves as potential wild-card contenders. Their pitching staff boasts a solid 3.82 ERA and 1.19 WHIP, significantly outperforming the Angels’ 4.59 ERA and 1.32 WHIP.

Riley Greene and Kerry Carpenter have been key contributors to the Tigers’ recent success, with both players hitting home runs in their previous game against the Angels. The Tigers’ offense has been more productive overall, scoring 568 runs compared to the Angels’ 517.

For the Angels, Zach Neto has been a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing season, batting .256 with 19 home runs and 64 RBIs. However, the team’s overall offensive struggles, coupled with their pitching woes, have led to a dismal 2-12 record in their last 14 games.

The pitching matchup favors the Tigers, with Mason Englert (1-0, 5.95 ERA) expected to open for Detroit, likely followed by Kenta Maeda. The Angels will counter with Griffin Canning (4-11, 5.18 ERA), who has struggled with consistency throughout the season. Given the current form of both teams and the pitching matchup, the Tigers are well-positioned to secure another victory in this series.