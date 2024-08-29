Angels vs Tigers, August 29, 2024: Insights, Betting Odds, and Predictions





The Angels vs Tigers matchup is set to be a pivotal game as both teams head into Thursday’s showdown with very different momentum. The Los Angeles Angels have been struggling, currently on a seven-game losing streak, while the Detroit Tigers have found their stride, winning six consecutive games. With both teams experiencing contrasting fortunes, this game could have significant implications, especially for the Tigers, who are making a push towards the Wild Card race.

How to Watch the Angels vs Tigers

Date: Thursday, August 29, 2024

Thursday, August 29, 2024 Time: 1:10 PM ET

1:10 PM ET Location: Comerica Park (Detroit, MI)

Comerica Park (Detroit, MI) TV: ESPN, Bally Sports Detroit, DirecTV (channel 663)

ESPN, Bally Sports Detroit, DirecTV (channel 663) Streaming: Fubo, MLB.TV

Fubo, MLB.TV Radio options: 97.1 The Ticket

Angels vs Tigers Odds

Moneyline: Tigers -178 | Angels +150

Tigers -178 | Angels +150 Spread: Tigers -1.5 (+115) | Angels +1.5 (-135)

Tigers -1.5 (+115) | Angels +1.5 (-135) Total: Over/Under (9) Tigers: Under (-110) Angels: Over (-110)

Over/Under (9)

Odds found at Ceasars Sportsbook.

Predictions

The Tigers are the favorites in this matchup, and for good reason. Detroit has been on a roll, winning nine of their last eleven games, including the first two games in this series against the Angels. Detroit’s Keider Montero has shown improvements in recent outings, and with the Angels struggling both offensively and defensively, the Tigers are poised to continue their winning streak. On the other side, Los Angeles will be relying on Jack Kochanowicz, who has had a challenging season with a 6.08 ERA.

Score Prediction: Tigers 5, Angels 2

More Insights

The Angels have been in a slump, with a 2-13 record over their last 15 games, and have struggled to score runs, managing just two in each of their last two games against the Tigers. Their pitching staff has also been inconsistent, with a 4.58 ERA on the season. Tigers on a Hot Streak: The Tigers have not only won six straight games but have also covered the run line in eight of their last nine games against AL West opponents. Detroit’s pitching has been solid, boasting a 3.79 ERA and a .237 opponent batting average. Key players like Riley Greene and Kerry Carpenter have been instrumental in the Tigers’ success, with Greene recording hits in each of his last eight appearances at Comerica Park.

Player Props: Luis Rengifo of the Angels has been a bright spot, recording hits in his last 10 appearances against the Tigers, while Tigers' Wenceel Perez has scored in each of his last six day games against teams with a losing record.

As the Angels vs Tigers series continues, the Tigers will look to keep their momentum going and capitalize on the Angels’ struggles. With the way both teams are trending, Detroit is in a prime position to secure another win and strengthen their Wild Card bid.