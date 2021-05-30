Ann Arbor Skyline’s Hobbs Kessler qualifies for Olympic Trials

Sharing is caring!

Ann Arbor Skyline’s Hobbs Kessler has has qualified for the 2020 Olympic Trials after he broke a 20-year old high school record, finishing the men’s 1500 in three minutes and 34.36 seconds at the Portland Track Festival at Lewis and Clark College in Oregon.

He beat the previous mark by four seconds that had been set by Alan Webb in 3:38.26 at the 2001 Prefontaine Classic.

“I really just wanted to make the trials (with a time of 3:38),” Kessler told Oregon Live after the race. “I thought 3:36 at best.

“That’s pretty cartoonish.”

– – Quotes via The Detroit Free Press Link – –