NHL Reporter Anna Dua Faceplants in Front of New York Rangers [Video]

Sometimes, the most unforgettable moments in sports don’t happen on the ice, they happen just off it.

During Thursday night’s matchup between the New York Rangers and Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena, Sportsnet reporter Anna Dua unintentionally stole the spotlight. While hustling across the rink to deliver a report, Dua lost her footing and completely face-planted, right in front of the entire Rangers team. And yes, the whole thing was caught on camera.

About 20 minutes later, Dua had to relive the moment during Hockey Central, where the clip aired for everyone to see. Instead of hiding from the mishap, she handled it with humor and class, even posting the video herself on social media.

“I fell straight on my face in front of the entire New York Rangers team,” Dua admitted in her post, laughing at herself.

And to make matters worse? She was wearing an all-white outfit, the kind that makes any spill or fall instantly more noticeable. But in true pro fashion, Dua didn’t let embarrassment bench her.

Raise your hand if you face planted while running to a hit in front of the entire New York Rangers during their warmups in an all white outfit and then got put on blast by @DavidAmber on Hockey Central… 🙋🏼‍♀️



My cameraman @Gariepy21 got the fall footage for y’all don’t worry 😂 pic.twitter.com/0OU3fll7Lp — Anna Dua (@AnnaNoelleDua) October 16, 2025

A Pro’s Response to a Not-So-Graceful Moment

Rather than bowing out or letting someone else take over her coverage duties, Dua bounced back, literally, and finished her night like a champ. By the time her next on-air segment rolled around, she was back in position, poised and smiling, as if nothing had happened.

It’s a perfect example of what makes live sports coverage so entertaining, things don’t always go as planned, but the pros keep rolling.

The Internet Reacts

Of course, once the clip hit social media, fans couldn’t resist having some fun with it. Comments poured in praising Dua’s resilience, self-awareness, and sense of humor. Many even joked that her recovery after the fall was more impressive than some of the players’ efforts that night.

In the unpredictable world of live TV, Anna Dua’s stumble is a reminder that sometimes, grace under pressure means getting up, brushing yourself off, and laughing along with everyone else.