Thursday, April 16, 2020
Anonymous NFC coach defends former Spartan QB Brian Lewerke while ripping Michigan State

One unnamed NFC coach thinks that former MSU quarterback Brian Lewerke didn't have much help around him.

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Former Michigan State Spartans quarterback Brian Lewerke had a pretty impressive resume during his time suiting up for the Green and White in East Lansing. He’s the school’s all time leader in total offense with 9,548 yards, ranked third in school history in career starts (38) and wins (22), and is the only Spartan player in history to record more than 8,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards. He finished his career with 8,293 passing yards, 47 touchdowns, and 32 interceptions.

Embed from Getty Images

Even so, according to SBNation, he’s projected to be late Day Three or Priority Undrafted Free Agent in this year’s NFL Draft. Of course, the fact that the Spartans went 7-6 in his last two years in East Lansing as he fought through injuries could give some potential suitors pause.

But according to one unnamed NFC coach, Lewerke didn’t have any help around him.

“He got crushed because he played with a bad shoulder two years ago,” the unnamed NFC coach said. “I thought he played really good his freshman year. And last year they had a terrible scheme and no talent. He had moments of greatness and moments of bad play, but there was nothing that helped him.”

Michigan State and former head coach Mark Dantonio came under scrutiny for refusing to make any notable changes to the offensive coaching staff despite lagging numbers.

– – Quotes via Austin Nivison of 247Sports Link – –

